Church rummage sale starts Friday

The West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, will hold its annual rummage sale Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23.

Merchandise will include clothing, jewelry, home décor, housewares, linens, crafts, toys, furniture, tools, electronics, books, holiday items and more.

Profits from the sale go to the church’s Women’s Association to support community services and charitable organizations, such as local fire departments, first aid squads, American Legions, VFWs, Lions and Elks clubs, student scholarships, holiday donations for the needy and Scout projects. The money also helps pay for church maintenance projects.

The rummage sale tradition was started by “Aunt Jenny” Hedgecock Baker in 1954.