Cleanup of Ringwood State Park planned Sunday

Volunteers will collect trash in the Ringwood State Park from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 24 as part of the AmeriCorps Week “Projects in the Parks” initiative.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and dress appropriate for the weather. They will meet at the picnic area near parking lot B. The park is at 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

All ages are welcome; volunteers younger than 18 must be accompanied by adult supervisors.

Register online at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSd6uVW.../viewform...