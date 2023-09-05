Country Music Night will be Saturday

The Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company will host its second annual Country Music Night from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the firehouse, 666 Macopin Road.

The Country Comfort and Bobby Wright bands will perform.

Food trucks will be available. The Apshawa Auxiliary will have water and snacks available for purchase. BYOB and snacks.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those age 15-18.

Tailgating spots are an additional $50; they include a free admission for the driver and must be pre-paid. There will be first- and second-place awards for most creative tailgate setup.

For tickets, call Rob at 201-306-1174.

Parking will be at Town Tavern, and carpooling is encouraged.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 10.

Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company is one of six volunteer fire companies in West Milford. Since 1945, it has provided emergency services in the township and mutual aid to surrounding communities, counties and New York state.