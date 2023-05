Cub Scout Pack 159 is hosting a free water rocket build and launch from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Bubbling Springs, 1468 Macopin Road, West Milford.

Boys and girls in grades K-4 are invited.

Other activities will include driving child-size cubmobiles, Pinewood Derby races, outdoor games and an obstacle course.

For information, contact Diana Sincaglia at NNJCPack159@gmail.com