Donated dresses for sale March 4 at high school

The Cinderella Project dress sale, organized by the West Milford High School Interact Club, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Only cash or Venmo will be accepted.

The high school’s lower media center will be transformed into a showroom for gently used formal and semi-formal dresses at affordable prices.

The club holds the sale so students do not have to worry about the financial burden associated with attending the prom.

Funds raised help offset the cost of senior prom bids so all students have the opportunity to attend the prom.

Dresses may be donated at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, as well as at the high school by Friday, Feb. 24.