x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Duffy, Lepore lead Passaic County Commissioner’s race

| 09 Nov 2022 | 10:21
    Duffy, Lepore lead Passaic County Commissioner’s race
89 percent of vote counted
Alex Cruz (R) 51,362
Troy Oswald (R) 50,881
Terry Duffy (D) 54,785
Pat Lepore (D) 54,023