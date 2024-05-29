Early voting continues through Sunday

Voters may cast their ballots in advance of the Tuesday, June 4 primary elections at the West Milford Township Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, through Sunday, June 2.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. No appointment is needed.

There are contested races for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Robert Menendez, D-N.J., in both the Democratic and Republican primaries.

In addition, Democrats will choose nominees for three seats on the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners and for the county sheriff’s post.

Republicans will choose one of two primary candidates to face Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, in the fall.

There are no contested primary races for West Milford offices.