Fall festivals and Halloween events

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm: Hayrides, corn maze, farm animals, pig races, Canine Dog Show, pedal cars, touring cars, giant sling shot, giant straw pyramid, boo barn, Baseball Speed Throw, carnival rides, wine tasting, food, vendors and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3. Tickets online at heavenhillfarm.com. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon. 973-764-5144.

Skylands Jack-O’-Lantern Experience and Fall Festival: Skylands Stadium has transformed with more than 6,000 Jack-o’-lanterns. The 45-minute walk-through spectacular also features a pumpkin patch, beer garden and live music on select dates. Tickets are $19 and must be purchased in advance at vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta. 973-383-7644.

Green Valley Farms Famous BBQ and Harvest Festival: Fill up on barbecue bites, shop at more than 20 vendors and celebrate the season with hayrides, a corn maze and pumpkin patch. Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Rain dates are Oct. 19 and 20. Green Valley Farms, 997 Route 23, Sussex. 973-875-5213.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Botanical Garden Harvest Fest: Activities include hayrides and pumpkin painting, children’s games, food trucks, a plant sale and an enormous garden to explore from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, Morris Road, Ringwood. Call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org for information.

Children’s Harvest Day Event: Book reading and activities, including a scavenger hunt, pumpkin picking, face painting, cider and donuts from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $28. Call Mary Ann to purchase tickets or go online to www.flyingbeefarms.net/contact. Flying Bee Farms, 10 Dickerson Road, Augusta. 973-919-6368.

Stanhope Fall Festival: Vendors, food trucks, entertainment, face painting and 50/50 raffle from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Stanhope HSA. Rain date is Oct. 6. Lakeland Little League Field, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

Rebecca’s Homestead’s sixth annual Fall “Fun-raiser” at the Homestead: BBQ, live music, games, bounce house, beer garden and Cornhole Toss. 2 to 6 p.m. at 114 Beemer Church Road, Wantage. $50 for adults; $18 for children ages 4-12. Rain date: is Sunday, Oct. 6.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Norwescap’s Fall Frolic in the Park: Free event filled with activities for children, food and resource agencies beginning at 5 p.m. at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton. 973-383-3461.

Saturday, Oct. 12

18th annual Fall Festival: The Historical Society of Stillwater Township invites you to honor the town’s 200th anniversary and celebrate fall with hayrides, pumpkin picking, games, a pie-eating contest, craft vendors, food, music and more from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Stillwater Township School.

Third annual Harvest Festival: The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate the harvest season with cider, donuts, food trucks, pumpkin painting, hayrides and a corn maze from noon to 4 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, West Milford.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Fall Fest 2024: Hosted by the Newton Volunteer Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Spring Street. Grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.

Friday, Oct. 18

Byram Trunk-or-Treat: Residents only are invited to the Byram PTA’s event with trunks of candy, bounce house, pumpkin decorating, games, face painting and food trucks from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Byram School parking lot.

Stanhope Community Foundation’s Halloween Costume Party: Live music, prizes for best costume, food and cash bar. Must be 18 or older to attend and 21 or older to drink alcohol. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. 7 p.m. at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St.

Saturday, Oct. 19

13th annual Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival: Displays by the Sussex County Beekeepers Association and Garden State Garlic Growers. Live music, artisans, crafters and food vendors plus hayride, pumpkin painting, face painting and crafts. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Free. No pets.

Halloween & Market in the Park: Shop at vendors and celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parade at noon. Modick Park, 154 Nariticong Ave., Hopatcong.

Autumn Awakenings women wellness event: Presentations, somatic breathing, sound therapy, meditation, journaling and more from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wear comfy clothes and bring a yoga mat. Cost is $109. Participants must register online at eventcreate.com/e/autumn-awakenings-women-s-w). West Milford Elks Lodge, 1860 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hardyston Haunted Halloween: Hardyston residents are invited to participate in a costume contest and parade at noon, followed by a trunk-or-treat, hayrides and crafts at 12:30 p.m., before the ISPW Pro Wrestling Show debuts at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 a family for nonresidents. Wheatsworth Park Pavilion, Wheatsworth Road, Hardyston. 973-7020.

Franklin Borough Halloween Parade: Franklin Borough Recreation Committee invites residents to meet at the corner of Rutherford and Main at noon to join the parade to the firehouse for cider and donuts. Franklin Borough Firehouse, 46 Main St. 973-827-6650.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Celebrate the spooky season during this free event with a magic show at 2 p.m., followed by residential trick-or-treating from 3 to 4 p.m. Register by calling 973-948-8884. Bentley Assisted Living, 3 Phillips Road, Branchville.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Annual Branchville Halloween Parade: The Branchville Hose Company No. 1 Fire Department and Auxiliary invite residents to trick-or-treat from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. before the parade at 6 p.m. Branchville Fire Department, One Railroad Ave. 973-948-3259.

New York

Ongoing events

Blue Arrow Farm Fall Fest: The farm is jam-packed with fall festivities all month long, including live music and pumpkin picking. The Fall Wrap-up Carnival features rides, games, music and food. $5 admission through Sunday, Oct. 13. Experience the spookiest section of the farm and take a Haunted Hayride on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings for $20. Costume contest and trunk-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 featuring prizes, cider and donuts. Go online to bluearrowfarm.com/fallfest for details and tickets. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island. 845-533-3351.

Annual Sugar Loaf Fall Festival: Two days filled with shopping, food trucks, drink tastings, a kids zone, live music and other outdoor activities. Friendly, leashed dogs welcome. Premium parking available for $5. Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Sugar Loaf is on Kings Highway in the Town of Chester. 845-570-5189.

Good Vibes and Tractor Rides Fall Fest: Hayrides, pumpkin picking, pony rides, games, music, food, beer and hard cider. Oct. 5, 6, 19 and 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at Wagon Wheel Farm, 363 Sarah Wells Trail, Goshen. 845-360-5772.

New York Renaissance Faire: Last weekend at the faire jam-packed with renaissance festivities, vendors, food and drinks, music and more. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New York Renaissance Faire, 600 Route 17A, Tuxedo. 845-351-5171. Go online to renfair.com/ny/ for tickets, venue map and information.

Drowned Lands Oktoberfest: Two days of nonstop fun featuring a variety of beers and a stein-holding contest Saturday. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13.

Native American Festival: Celebrate Native American culture with drumming, dancing, storytelling, and craft and food vendors. Grand Entry at noon both days. Parking is free. Admission costs $15. Beer, wine and ciderserved at the barn only. Thunderbird Farms, 13 Van Sickle Road, Goshen, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13.

Chianti Cow’s 16th annual Oktoberfest: German food and beverages, live music and children’s activities from noon on at Chianti Cow Restaurant, 1483 Route 6, Port Jervis, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. 845 856-7740.

Hudson Valley Oktoberfest: Two-day festival with more than 100 craft vendors, food trucks, rides, games, children’s activities, live music, Beirgarten and more from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13 at Craigville Park, 118 Craigville Road, Goshen. For information and to purchase tickets, go online to hudsonvalleyoktoberfest.com/

Pure Terror Scream Park: 13 haunted house attractions. General admission is $60. Open through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Pure Terror Scream Park, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe. For information and to purchase tickets, go online to pureterror.com/

Prison of Horrors: Visit the old prison, part of Wickham Woodlands, to tour the hallow halls at night. Tickets cost $35. Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. throughout October. A trunk-or-treat event will be held on Halloween from 5 p.m. to dusk in the parking lot. Mid-Hudson Correctional Facility, 122 State School Road, Warwick. 845-986-7777.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tuxedo Fall Festival: Live music, food and beverages, vendors and fall activities, such as pumpkin painting, hay rides, axe throwing and more from noon to 6 p.m. at Powerhouse Park, 57 Powerhouse Lane, Tuxedo. 845-351-4411 ext. 9.

Goshen Fall Festival: Live music, pumpkin carving, a chili cook-off contest, art walk, cornhole and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goshen Village Green, Main Street, Goshen. Rain date is Oct. 6.

Grateful Oktoberfest: Visit the large event barn for Oktoberfest-themed food, beer, vendors and live music geared toward Grateful Dead enthusiasts. The tribute band Touch of Grey returns to headline the show, with Eric Cohen and Friends opening and special guest Skip Vangelas of Dark Star Orchestra. General admission is $30 ($10 for children younger than 12). Gates open at noon. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island. 845-533-3351.

Volunteer with Wickham Works: Volunteer to build sets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wickham Works’ annual haunted house. The theme is “Deep Sea Freak Out.” Adults and teens are needed to help create the experience behind the scenes, sign up to perform in the show or help with makeup and stage management. Sign up online at wickhamworks.org. Shows are Oct. 24, 25 and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick. 845-986-6422.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Warwick’s 34th annual Applefest: More than 200 craft vendors, dozens of food vendors, four stages of live music and apple-themed festivities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the Village of Warwick. For information, go online to warwickapplefest.com/

Out on the Farm Queer Fall Festival: Big Gay Hudson Valley presents this all-ages queer festival with hayrides, pumpkin picking, delicious eats, games and live music. Shop a variety of farm stands and food court vendors, pick and paint pumpkins, and don’t miss Drag Story Hour with Katarina Mirage presented by the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. General admission is $10; VIP tickets are $30. Doors open at 1 p.m. City Winery Hudson Valley’s Riverside Outdoor Vineyard and Amphitheater, 23 Factory St., Montgomery. 845-424-0222.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Hudson Valley Farm & Flea: Support female artisans and shop from a variety of independent vendors, local farmers, makers, chefs and designers who specialize in crafting to culinary arts to sustainable farming practices. All American-made products. Cost is $5. Contact Laurie at hvfarmandflea@gmail.com for information. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe.

Monroe Food Truck Festival: Listen to live music while perusing a variety of local food trucks and vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at O&R Park, 440 Route 208, Monroe. Benefits the Monroe-Woodbury Rotary Club.

Witches Parade: Lightclub Curiosity Shoppe’s parade in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf at 3 p.m. during the Sugar Loaf Fall Festival. 845-610-3968.

Port Jervis Fall Fest: Live music, food and drinks, and a bounce house for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children eat free. The Lynx Tavern on the Green, 87 Neversink Drive, Port Jervis.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Fall Fest at Mount Peter: Enjoy local crafts, take $10 sky rides, listen to music and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Peter, 51 Old Mt. Peter Road, Warwick. 845-986-4940. Parking costs $10 a car. Go online to mtpeter.com for information.

Monday, Oct. 14

Pine Island Pumpkinfest: Celebrate the local harvest with a variety of crafts, games and entertainment, including a children’s bouncy house, touch-a-tractor, live music, vendors and food. Cost is $10 per participating child.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Haunted Tea & Tales: Learn about Sugar Loaf’s haunted history and explore all things eerie in the haunted dining room at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for $30 online at MyLightClub.com. The Seligmann Center, 25 White Oak Drive, Sugar Loaf. 845-469-9459.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Second annual Warwick Witches Night Out: Enjoy a wicked night out on the town filled with shopping, dining and special in-store events. Village of Warwick.

Saturday, Oct. 26Tuxedo Trunk or Treat: The Tuxedo Recreation Department invites residents to trick-or-treat the trunks from 3 to 5 p.m. at Powerhouse Park, Powerhouse Lane, Tuxedo. Call Kathleen at 845-351-4411 ext. 9.

Second annual Sugar Loaf Halloween Festival: Vendor village, trick-or-treating, witches meet and greet, hay maze, scavenger hunt and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf. Join the Lightclub Curiosity Shoppe for its masquerade Halloween Ball featuring a banquet dinner, music and cash bar from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, Chester. 845-570-5189. Tickets to the ball are $75 each and may be purchased online at mylightclub.com/halloweenball

Apex Halloween Bash: Visit the taproom for an evening bash featuring costume contests with prizes for the winners and plenty of beer from 4 to 9 p.m. at Apex Brewery, 405 Route 17M, Monroe. 845-202-3498.

Port Jervis 76th annual Halloween Parade: Dress up in costume and join the free parade from City Hall to Farnum House beginning at 3 p.m. Downtown “Spooktacular Prominade” at 4 p.m. Port Jervis.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing events

Fall Fest at Camelback: Every weekend in October. The festival features apple-themed activities and food Saturday, Oct. 5, a “Halloween Movie on the Mountain” showing “Monster’s Inc.” on Saturday, Oct. 12, the fourth annual “Howl O’ Ween” Doggie Parade on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Halloween weekend activities, such as pumpkin bowling, s’mores, a corn maze and more on Oct 26 and 27. Free parking. Open Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Camelback Mountain Adventures, 243 Resort Drive, Tannersville.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Stage Craft’s Halloween Spooktacular: Live show performed by the Stage Craft Performing Arts Camp at 1 p.m. Paint pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and pick up your creations after the show. Cocktails, wine, beer and concessions available for purchase. Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St., Milford. 570-300-5990. Go online to themilfordtheater.com/ to purchase tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Annual Harvest Festival: Trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, face painting, live music, vendors, food, hayrides and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Parking costs $5 per car. 570-828-2319.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Fireman’s Fall Festival: Celebrate the fall harvest with food and local craft vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Matamoras Fire Department Station 32, 506 Ave Q, Matamoras. Send email to events.matamorasfd32@gmail.com for information or to be a vendor.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Milford Applefest: Shop the village market vendors, listen to live music, play games, dress up for the costume parade, quench your thirst in the Beer Garden and more from noon to 5 p.m. at the Apple Valley Family Restaurant, 104 Route 6, Milford. 570-296-6831.

Halloween Pooch Parade: Sponsored by Milford Presents! Bring your furry friends in costume at noon to the parade start at the Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., Milford. Registration required with a $5 fee due day of event. Parade route ends at Ann Street Park. All proceeds will be donated to the Pike County Humane Society. Preregister online at //t.ly/TgVaS

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Trick-or-treating along the trail from 6 to 8 p.m. at Camelback Lodge, 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville. Participants will meet in the lobby. Go online to camelbackresort.com/events/ for information.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration: Celebrate the Day of the Dead from 3 to 7 p.m. All are invited to join La Posada for an afternoon filled with music and activities, such as face painting, piñatas, Ofrenda, street food and a free screening of Disney’s movie “Coco.” La Posada, 210 Second St., Milford. 570-296-9940.