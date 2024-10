A Family Disc Golf Day is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

It is open to those age 8 and older

.The cost is $10 for an individual and $15 for a child and adult team.

There will be prizes.

Register online at westmilford.org, click on Community Services & Recreation, then “Register here for programs.”

For information, call 973-728-2860.