The West Milford Farmer’s Market will reopen for the season Wednesday, June 7.

The market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the market from 1: 30 to 2:30 p.m. and break down the market from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Community organizations that would like to be a part of the market should fill out the form online at https://westmilfordfarmersmarket.org/contact-us