‘Footloose’ on stage at high school this weekend

Two decades after its debut on the local stage, West Milford High School Theatre Arts again will perform the musical “Footloose” this week in the high school auditorium.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7; Friday, March 8; and Saturday, March 9; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

“We are beyond excited to bring ‘Footloose the Musical’ back to West Milford. The last time ‘Footloose’ was produced on this stage was 20 years ago,” said producer Jessica Cohen, a 2003 high school alumna and first-grade teacher at Paradise Knoll Elementary School.

“This high-energy, electrifying production is set to captivate audiences and bring the joy of dance to West Milford like never before.”

Heather Burns, a high school theatre arts teacher and director of the musical, said, “ ‘Footloose’ is an electrifying and timeless tale of rebellion, love and the power of dance that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

“With a talented cast and an amazing creative team, we are confident that this production will leave a lasting impression and have everyone on their feet.”

The musical, based on the 1984 film, tells the story of Ren McCormack, a city boy who moves to a small town that bans dancing. Determined to bring rhythm back to the town, he faces challenges, makes friends and leads a rebellion.

The soundtrack includes hits from the film, such as “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “I’m Free (Heaven Helps the Man),” along with new musical arrangements.

The local production features a cast of 35 and more than 50 students in the production crew for lighting, audio and scenic design.

Led by seniors Emilio McDonald as Ren McCormack and Kaitlyn Campbell as Ariel Moore, supporting cast members include Jess Pritchett as the Rev. Shaw Moore; Erin Kane as Vi Moore; Jake Janis as Willard Hewitt; Giovanni Ramos as bad boy and Chuck Cranston; and a female trio played by Bozhena Plotytsya, Gillian Rasp and Sophie Grizzuti.

Cohen and Burns have overseen the high school Theatre Arts productions as producer and director, respectively, for the past 14 years.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens age 65 and older. They may be purchased online at https://wmhstheatrearts.ludus.com or at the box office one hour before the show.

“Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of ‘Footloose’ live on stage, a celebration of freedom, friendship and the joy of cutting loose,” Cohen said. “Get ready to cut loose and kick off your Sunday shoes during ‘Footloose the Musical’ by WMHS Theatre Arts.”