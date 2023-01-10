Friday is deadline for GOP candidates

Friday, Jan. 13 is the deadline for interested Republicans to submit letters of interest to seek a mayoral or town council seat on the 2023 ballot.

According to the bylaws of the West Milford Regular Republican Municipal County Committee, all potential candidates are required to submit a written request to the municipal party chairman. It should include a resume.

All letters of interest must include the name, home address, phone number and email address of the potential candidate for voter registration verification.

Questions about the candidate selection process may be sent to Michael Hensley at Mike.Hensley@CBMoves.com.