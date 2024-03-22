Gallman among 9 companies added to the WALL

Gallmann Co. of West Milford was one of nine companies that the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) added to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (the WALL) this month.

The list has 129 employers that failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws since the NJDOL began publishing the list in 2023.

Gallmann owes $38,936 under a final judgment/order issued Aug. 19, 2019. The company is described as a plumbing contractor.

The nine businesses recently added to the list owe a total of $353,197 in unpaid wages, penalties and fees.

The 129 businesses posted to The WALL collectively owe $13.8 million either directly to their workers or for unpaid taxes or contributions and penalties.

All are barred from public contracting with state, county or local governments until they pay their liabilities in full, and all have had multiple opportunities to pay or appeal their assessment.

After recent notices warning delinquent businesses that they were about to be posted on The WALL, the NJDOL recovered more than $150,000 from several entities, including outstanding wages, as well as contributions, penalties and interest owed to the Unemployment Compensation Fund and State Disability Benefits Fund.

CORRECTION: An old address for Gallman, which was listed in the state Department of Labor’s press release, was included in an earlier version of this article. The company no longer is based there.