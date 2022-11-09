x
Goodsir, Conlin lead West Milford council race

| 09 Nov 2022 | 12:54
93 percent counted at 1 a.m.

Kevin L. Goodsir (R) 6,093
Matthew P. Conlon (R) 5,855
Melissa Brown Blaeuer (D) 3,334
Karen Phelan (D) 3,320