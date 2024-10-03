Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge to hold Oktoberfest

On October 12 and 13, Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge 2067 will invite everyone to stop by their headquarters on 35 Chestnut Street in Greenwood Lake to experience Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of the fall season that began in 1810 when King Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen got married and the couple invited the entire city of Munich to join them during the weeklong reception.

Greenwood Lake’s weekend event will include craft and food vendors, activities for the whole family, and music all day, with Saturday featuring a performance by Vinyl Tap from 6 to 10 p.m. and Sunday featuring 18-time Grammy-award-winner Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra from 1 to 4 p.m.

To keep the event unique and traditional, the overall theme of the event will showcase German-style craft pieces and European foods and snacks. Greenwood Lake Oktoberfest reaches across generations with offerings for attendees of all ages. For the adults, Oktoberfest boasts a full Biergarten serving up plenty of German and craft beer favorites along with authentic German foods next to a full stage lineup of live musical performances. Get in the spirit at the food and craft “Vendor Village,” offering up some of Hudson Valley’s unique artists and businesses while enjoying the sounds of festive music throughout the day and night.

Entrance fees for Saturday are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, and for Sunday are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Kids under 13 are $5. For more information, call 845-477-2067 after 4 p.m.

Discover more about the upcoming events and family activities this fall: Halloween Festival; Haunt the Lake House Decoration Contest; Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting in November; and lots more on VillageofGreenwoodLake.org.