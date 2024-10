The third annual Harvest Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

It is sponsored by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is free.

It will feature hayrides, pumpkins, a petting zoo, a live band, inflatables, and cider and donuts.

Food trucks will be selling their specialties.