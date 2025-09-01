Harvest Wine Tasting set for Saturday

Nature Connection of West Milford is hosting a Harvest Wine Tasting fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

There will be more than 70 wines and whiskeys from 12 producers along with bite-size Farmer’s Market tastings and live music.

Community Garden tours are planned from 4 to 5 p.m., wine tasting from 5 to 8 p.m., and a gift basket auction and dessert from 8 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $65, and the event is open to those age 21 and older only.

Group discounts for 10 or more people are available.

Tickets may be purchased online at square.link/u/4nLYYZC8