Haunted Historical Candlelight Trail next weekend

A Haunted Historical Candlelight Trail is planned Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 by the West Milford Players and the Friends of Long Pond Iron Works.

Family Friendly Haunts will be from 7 to 8 p.m. and Adult Haunts from 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Long Pond Ironworks, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

Tickets for the Family Friendly Haunts are $15 each and for the Adult Haunts are $20 each.

The Adult Haunts are recommended for those age 13 and older.

Tickets must be purchased online at wmplayers.org. No tickets available at the door.

For information, call 973-697-4400.