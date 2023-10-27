Haunted Trail tours offered tonight, Saturday

Tours of the Haunted Historical Candlelight Trail will be offered Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Long Pond Ironworks, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

They are presented by the West Milford Players and the Friends of the Long Pond Ironworks.

A family friendly haunt is planned from 7 to 8 p.m. and an adult haunt from 9 to 10:30 p.m. The latter is recommended for those age 13 and older.

The family friendly haunt will be in groups of 30 or fewer people and the adult haunt in groups of 15 or fewer.

Tickets are $12 for children younger than 13 and $15 for those age 13 and older. All tickets are sold in advance online at wmplayers.org; no tickets at the door.

For information, call 973-697-4400 or send email to info@wmplayers.org