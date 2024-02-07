Indoor percussion competition Feb. 17

West Milford High School’s Highlander Indoor Percussion will host the first competition of the season Saturday, Feb. 17.

Drums in the Highlands, the 2024 kickoff event for the USBands Indoor Percussion circuit’s season, will feature 12 indoor percussion groups from northern New Jersey. Groups from Bergenfield, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee, J.P. Stevens, John F. Kennedy Memorial, Mahwah, Nutley, Pequannock, Pompton Lakes, Roxbury and Wayne Hills high schools will perform.

Indoor percussion is similar to marching band. The groups compete by playing music on pit orchestra instruments, such as marimbas, vibraphones and drum sets, as well as marching band instruments while moving on a gym floor using kaleidoscope drill and visual body movements, all in support of the theme of the show.

The show will be held in the West Milford High School starting at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

The cost is $14 for all spectators. Children age 17 and younger admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.showpass.com/usb24w-westmilford/ and will be available at the door. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Concessions will be available throughout the event, and all proceeds will benefit the West Milford Indoor Percussion program

For information, send e-mail to wmhighlanderbandparents@gmail.com