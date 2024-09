An Internet Safety Workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 in Rooms 6 & 7 at the West Milford Township Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The workshop, presented by NJ4S, will provide parents with information about monitoring their children’s online interactions and social media engagements and about signs of cyberbullying.

There will be a question-and-answer session.