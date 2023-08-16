It’s taking a village to create this public art

Residents of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., are known for taking the initiative when it comes to making or doing something valuable for the community.

That includes a recent large mosaic project that is beginning to take shape in the Community Center on Waterstone Road.

The photo mosaic is the brainchild of four Greenwood Lake residents: artists Jill Lyons and Susan Baresel, Village Trustee Nancy Clifford and her husband, Jim.

While residents young and old are encouraged to participate, they will not be told the aggregate image that their individual pieces will produce.

The finished piece will measure about 8 feet by 8 feet and will be composed of 576 individual paintings submitted by residents.

The target mosaic matching is done by comparing each of the grid sections superimposed on the target’s reference image.

Participants will be given specific colors and designs to work on as their “homework assignment,” then each of the smaller 4-inch-by-4 inch pieces given to residents to create will be matched to a corresponding grid section in the target image.

The rectangle in the target’s grid is then replaced with the individual rectangle that most closely resembles the grid section color.

The resulting image will be placed on the side of the Community Center, next to the basketball court.

“Residents enjoy working on smaller projects because they are easier to complete and it’s a lot of fun,” Nancy Clifford explained.

Dozens of participants are expected to get involved in this project, the successor to the “school of fish” art project that adorns the chain-link fence outside the Community Center.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Clifford will be selling individual squares at the Lakeside Farmers Market on Windermere Avenue, across from Chase Bank.

The money raised plus donations to the project will be used to offset the cost of materials. If there is a surplus, it will be donated to the Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee.