Kids Trout Fishing Derby is Saturday

The fourth annual Kids Trout Fishing Derby will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Bubbling Springs Lower Lake, 1468 Macopin Road. The event is rain or shine.

The derby is for children ages 3-15. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Parking will be at Bubbling Springs Park.

The lake will be stocked with more than 200 trout. All participants must bring their own pole, tackle and bait. No lures or spinners are permitted.

Pizza and hot dogs will be served after the derby.

The cost is $15. To register, go online to www.westmilford.org, click on “Community Services and Recreation,” then click on “Register here for programs” and look for “2023 Spring Programs.”

For information, call the Recreation Office at 973-728-2860 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.