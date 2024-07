Claire Lockwood and Teresa Dwyer filed to run for re-election to the West Milford Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

The filing deadline was 4 p.m. Monday, July 29.

Kate Romeo did not file to run for a new term after her current term expires Dec. 31.

No one else filed to run for that seat.

Lockwood is the current board president. Romeo served as president last year.