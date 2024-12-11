x
Macopin Citizens of the Month

| 11 Dec 2024 | 08:25
    Named Citizens of the Month for October at Macopin Middle School are, from left, Jake Riley, Austin Löwenstein, Evan Zayat, Dylan Whritenour, Sean Comune, Mackenzie Vanasse, Travis Blondin, Lucy Scrimgeour, Samantha Ramos, SonnyLynn Hart and Elizabeth Kinney. (Photos provided)
    Isabella Campos also was named a Citizen of the Month for October.
