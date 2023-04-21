Mayor meeting with swim team parents

Mayor Michele Dale said she planned to meet with representatives of the West Milford Devil Rays swim team Friday, April 21.

Parents of team members were informed on March 13 that the team has been canceled.

A few parents of team members spoke at the March 15 council meeting and more appealed to council members at the meeting Wednesday, April 19.

The team, which has existed for 30 years, has been part of some families’ lives for two generations, the speakers said.

The team has had from 50 to 70 members in recent years.

It also has produced most of the lifeguards for Bubbling Springs Lake, which the township operates as a recreational swimming facility.

Dale did point out that swimming lessons would continue to be offered at Bubbling Springs.

And she said the cancellation of the swim team was not just a matter of money.

The speakers asked when the decision to cancel the team was made, pointing to estimates that the township solicited last fall to repair docks and other equipment at the lake.

They also noted that the township received estimates for boats, inflatables and a six-foot slide for the lake this spring.