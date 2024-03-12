Meeting on organic gardens is Thursday

Nature Connection of West Milford is hosting a kick-off meeting and organic garden education from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the West Milford Township Library, rooms 6 & 7.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Participants will get a brief overview of the nonprofit’s community gardens and how they work. Then, they may sign up.

There is a $40 fee for a 8-foot-by-8-foot plot; the fee helps cover the cost of tools and other garden essentials. Please bring cash or a check.

At 7:45 p.m., Barbara Taylor-Laino of Midsummer Farm in Warwick, N.Y., will discuss the do’s and don’ts of organic gardening.

For information, contact the garden managers at aagardeninfo@gmail.com