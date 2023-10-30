Military Tattoo will be Nov. 11

The Highlander Band will present its 23rd annual Military Tattoo honoring veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11 at West Milford High School.

The concert will feature the West Milford Highlanders Marching Band, Claddagh Pipe Band, West Milford Pipes and Drums, Clifton High School Mustang Marching Band, Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band and the SHOTS, and West Milford Percussion and Celtic Friars Pipe Band.

Advance tickets are $20 for those age 13 and older, $15 for senior citizens age 60 and older, and $10 for children age 5-12. At the door, tickets are $25 for those age 13 and older and $20 for senior citizens.

Presale tickets may be purchased by sending a form and payment to WMBPA, PO Box 603, West Milford, NJ 07480. Go online to www.wmhighlanderband.com for information and to download the form or purchase tickets. Tickets will be held at the door.

Concessions will be available.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.