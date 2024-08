A Family Fun Movie Night, featuring the 2024 fantasy comedy “IF,” is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

The PG movie, which combines live action and animation, will be shown on a giant outdoor screen starting at 8:15 p.m.

There also will be a live blues band, food trucks, corn hole and yard games.

Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets.