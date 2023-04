The West Milford High School PTSO will host a murder mystery dinner and interactive show Friday, April 28 at Lindy’s Lake Clubhouse, 270 Maple Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Find out if the bride and groom really love each other in “Till Death Do They Part,” solve the mystery and enjoy the show while enjoying a buffet meal with coffee/tea/soft drinks and dessert. BYOB allowed.

Tickets are $65 a person or $120 a couple.

For information, call Nicole at 201-317-7046.