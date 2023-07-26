The West Milford Police Department invites the community to a National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1.

It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive.

There will be demonstrations by first-responders, dunk-a-cop, a DJ, scavenger hunt, raffles and more.

Food will be available from Angry Archies, DeMarco’s Pizzeria, the Empanada Lady and Kona Ice.

National Night Out is an annual national event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It was started in 1984.