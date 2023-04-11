Nature Connection plans events this month

Nature Connection of West Milford, the organization that sponsors the West Milford Farmers Market, Organic Community Gardens and the Native Medicinal Garden, has shifted its focus from promoting sustainable living to promoting our deep connection to nature.

Its April events include:

• “Wake up the Wallisch Community Garden” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15. All are welcome to volunteer as Cathy Bruce and other gardeners get the planting beds ready for the season.

• “Garden and Learn at the Native Medicinal Garden” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the Warwick Triangle, corner of Clinton Road and Warwick Turnpike. Discover the healing properties of countless native species with a Master Gardener. This is a registered project site in Passaic County and hours can count toward volunteer requirements.

• “The Nature Connection Presents” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at West Milford Town Hall. Learn about the Nature Connection’s short- and long-term goals and partnership with the town and region. Board chairwoman Wendy Watson-Hallowell and executive director Luke Aaron will speak there.

• Earth Day at the New Weiss Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The Nature Connection will have a booth at the New Weiss Center for Education, Arts & Recreation’s Earth Day celebration. Come for games, crafts and activities or scheduled events, such as Forest Bathing, bird and plant walks, hikes, a survival class and more.

On May 10, join the Nature Connection at 7 p.m. at the West Milford Township Library to learn more about what we have planned, share what you would like to see happen and find ways to get involved.