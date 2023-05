Nature Connection of West Milford, the organization that sponsors the West Milford Farmers Market, Organic Community Gardens and the Native Medicinal Garden, has shifted its focus from promoting sustainable living to promoting our deep connection to nature.

The public is invited to a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the West Milford Township Library to learn more about what the organization’s leaders have planned, share what they would like to see happen and find ways to get involved.