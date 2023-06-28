x
No getting out

| 28 Jun 2023 | 11:19
    Lightning struck a tree next to Pete Cuomo’s driveway on Bisset Drive in West Milford on Monday, June 26. Half of the tree fell on a car parked there and blocked the garage entrance. Strong thunderstorms also caused flooding on Route 23 North at High Crest Drive, police said. A crash involving two trucks on Route 23 South was reported too. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
