The Outdoor Summer Movie Series at Bubbling Springs Park begins with “Jurassic Park” at 7:45 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Come early so children may dig for dinosaur eggs.

Two more movies are planned in August and September near the Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

The cost is $10 per carload; cash only.

Bring chairs, sleeping bags or blankets.