The Apshawa Elementary School PTA will hold a Paint & Sip fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The event, for adults only, will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

The cost is $50 a person.

RSVP by Sunday, April 16.

For information, send email to Christen at christen.palmore@yahoo.com