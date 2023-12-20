x
Parish demonstration

| 20 Dec 2023 | 10:20
    Members of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Hewitt hold a demonstration to keep Christ in Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 16 near the municipal building on Union Valley Road. (Photo provided)
