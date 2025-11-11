x
Passaic County NJ Food Pantries: Visit or Donate

| 11 Nov 2025 | 04:34
Center for Food Action

145 Carletondale Road, Ringwood, NJ 07456

201-529-2029

Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry

10 Jericho Road, Butler, NJ 07405

973-838-1027

Our Lady Queen of Peace Food Pantry

1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421

973-728-8211

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry

454 Germantown Road - School Building, West Milford, NJ 07480

973-697-6100

United Passaic Organization

1 Howe Ave, Suite 301, Passaic, NJ 07055

973-472-2478

West Milford Presbyterian Church Community Pantry

1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480

973 908-5985