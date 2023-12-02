x
Photos: 10th annual Santapalooza

greenwood lake, n.y. /
| 02 Dec 2023 | 04:22
    The 10th annual Santapalooza, organized by Jersey Paddle Boards, was Saturday, Dec. 2 on Greenwood Lake. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Paddle boarders and kayakers dress for the holiday.
    Photos: 10th annual Santapalooza
    Santa, at right, exchanges the reindeer for a baby shark.
