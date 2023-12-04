Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Christmas tree lighting ceremony
| 04 Dec 2023 | 08:30
Santa makes his entrance after riding on a firetruck to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
Members of the West Milford High School band perform before the tree lighting. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
Children examine an ice carving of a snowman that was carved in 22 minutes from a 300-pound block of ice. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
Santa waves to the crowd as he stands next to Mayor Michele Dale at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
Office manager Karla Cancalosi holds a plaque awarded to Accurate Well & Pump Co./Slater Well Drilling, winner of the holiday-decorating contest. This was the first year that West Milford held a contest for businesses. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
