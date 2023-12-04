x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Christmas tree lighting ceremony

| 04 Dec 2023 | 08:30
    Santa makes his entrance after riding on a firetruck to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Santa makes his entrance after riding on a firetruck to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Members of the West Milford High School band perform before the tree lighting. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Members of the West Milford High School band perform before the tree lighting. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Children examine an ice carving of a snowman that was carved in 22 minutes from a 300-pound block of ice. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Children examine an ice carving of a snowman that was carved in 22 minutes from a 300-pound block of ice. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Santa waves to the crowd as he stands next to Mayor Michele Dale at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Santa waves to the crowd as he stands next to Mayor Michele Dale at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Office manager Karla Cancalosi holds a plaque awarded to Accurate Well &amp; Pump Co./Slater Well Drilling, winner of the holiday-decorating contest. This was the first year that West Milford held a contest for businesses. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Office manager Karla Cancalosi holds a plaque awarded to Accurate Well & Pump Co./Slater Well Drilling, winner of the holiday-decorating contest. This was the first year that West Milford held a contest for businesses. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)