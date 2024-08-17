x
Photos: Greenwood Lake Centennial Parade

greenwood lake, n.y. /
| 17 Aug 2024 | 09:03
    The Greenwood Lake (N.Y.) Centennial Parade gets under way Saturday, Aug. 17. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    The West Milford High School Marching Band.
    The Greenwood Lake Union Free School District float depicts a historic scene.
    New York state Sen. James Skoufis, in white shirt, marches in the parade.
    Girl Scouts march in the parade.
    Boy Scouts march in the parade.
    Irish step dancers march in the parade.
    The Warwick (N.Y.) EMS float.
    The East Arm Rowing Club’s float.
    Tyler Morella, Michael Summit and Sean McMamara of the Warwick (N.Y.) Police Department.
    Members of the Greenwood Lake (N.Y.) Volunteer Fire Department.
    Roger Jacobsen, mayor of Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
    John Trazino and Chad Sellier, members of the Greenwood Lake, N.Y., board of trustees.
    Hillary Ryan Goldman, a Realtor with Howard Hanna Rand Realty in Goshen, N.Y., poses with an old car.
    The Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps float.
    Members of the East Arm Rowing Club.
    Warwick (N.Y.) Democratic Committee members Maria Crespo, Lola Stern Crespo, Trish Miller, Barbara Bald and Allen Clarkson.
    Nina Pinglora, Ruth Burgess and Maryellen McCarthy Francis.
    Kyktyria and Aliyah Kay.
    Jonathan, Ava and Jennifer Demson with Giovanna Paster.
    Dana and Vincenzo Samperi.
    The Lizzo and O’Neil family.
    Henry Corcoran.
    A member of the Highlander band.
    A member of the Highlander band.
    Members of the West Milford High School Marching Band.
    Irish step dancers march in the parade.
    Irish step dancers march in the parade.
