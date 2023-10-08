Home
Photos of the Autumn Lights Festival
Rich Adamonis
West Milford
08 Oct 2023
People stroll along Union Valley Road during the 27th annual Autumn Lights Festival in West Milford. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
More than 25,000 people were expected at the event Sunday, Oct. 8.
James Iovino, with his son, Nick, found the perfect toy truck to buy at the Autumn Lights Festival. Iovino and his wife, Jane, of Franklin, were at the festival for the first time. “It’s great and eventful with lots of people and things to do on a beautiful day.”
Victor Padilla, 12, of West Milford purchases sports trading cards from a vendor at the 27th annual Autumn Lights Festival. He said the festival drew “a big crowd and is lots of fun.” His sister, Olivia, 8, also found the event to be fun. It was “good to spend time with family and the community,” she said. Their mom, Bernadette, said, “There’s much to see and do, including buying things to indulge in.”
Singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo and his wife, Susan, perform at the Autumn Lights Festival.
