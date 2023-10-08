Photos of the Autumn Lights Festival

Victor Padilla, 12, of West Milford purchases sports trading cards from a vendor at the 27th annual Autumn Lights Festival. He said the festival drew “a big crowd and is lots of fun.” His sister, Olivia, 8, also found the event to be fun. It was “good to spend time with family and the community,” she said. Their mom, Bernadette, said, “There’s much to see and do, including buying things to indulge in.”