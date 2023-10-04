Quilt Display will be Oct. 14 in Pompton Lakes church

The West Milford Quilt Guild will hold its second annual Quilt Display on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Pompton Lakes Reformed Church, 59 Hamburg Turnpike.

The display will be part of the church’s AutumnFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

AutumnFest is a craft fair with a variety of handcrafted items and vendors, homemade chili and other selections for lunch, and a farmers market and bakery stocked by volunteer bakers.

Each quilt displayed is unique and handcrafted by members of the West Milford group. Each quilt has its own story and the members will be in the sanctuary throughout the day to answer questions.

Quilts and wall hangings will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Maui Quilt Collection to help the people of Maui, Hawaii, who lost everything in the recent fire.

Also on display will be the guild’s 2023 Raffle Quilt. Tickets will be available to purchase for a chance to win the quilt.