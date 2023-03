Students in the West Milford Township School District have created a display of art at the West Milford Township Library.

The display, in honor of Youth Art Month, is in the second-floor gallery.

There will be a reception for the artists at noon Saturday, March 25.

The art is on view during regular library hours.

The school district will hold its annual All-District Arts Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at West Milford High School. The public is welcome to attend.