Recreation Center to open as cooling center

The second floor of the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road, will be open as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 through Friday, June 21, according to an alert from the township’s Office of Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Passaic County, effective from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.

The temperature is expected to feel like 95 to 100 degrees.

High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Senior citizens and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk.

Residents are advised to use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.