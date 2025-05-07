Rotary Club’s golf outing will be Wednesday

The West Milford Rotary Club’s annual golf outing will be Wednesday, May 14 at Black Bear Golf Club, 138 Route 23, Franklin.

Last-minute golfer or sponsor registrations must be received by the end of day Friday, May 9. To register online, go to westmilfordrotary.org/general-9

The cost is $175 per golfer.

The club’s largest fundraisers are the golf outing and its tricky tray beefsteak and comedy event in March.

Nearly 200 Rotarians, friends and supporters attending that event, which was sold out. It raised almost $10,000 for charitable causes.

The club recently donated to two organizations that support the use of local hiking trails:

• Mike Gruber of Take-A-Hike, which introduces disadvantaged youth to nature.

• Don Weise of the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, a volunteer organization that maintains numerous trails in West Milford among nearly 2,200 miles of trails and the surrounding lands.

The club also has made donations to the local first aid and fire departments and food pantries and provided free dictionaries distributed to fourth- and fifth-grade students, Rotary Youth Leadership Award scholarships to high school juniors, and more than $13,000 in scholarships to graduating West Milford High School seniors.