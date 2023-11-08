Morgan Blann of Brick ran a mile in memory of West Milford Fire Commissioner Edward Steines, who died Aug. 16 of a heart attack a day after fighting a fire.

That was the 48th mile that she has run as part of the nonprofit organization Running for Heroes, whose mission is to honor first-responders who have fallen in the line of duty.

On the run Oct. 29 at West Milford High School, she carried a black-and-white American flag with a thin red stripe, representing firefighters, and a photo of Steines.