The horror classic film “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown outside at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

The gate opens at 6 p.m. There will be free popcorn.

The cost is $10 a carload. Bring chairs, blankets or sleeping bags.

If it rains, the movie will be shown inside at the Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road.