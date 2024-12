The Board of Education’s annual reorganization meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 in the auditorium of Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.

Board members Teresa Dwyer and Claire Lockwood will be sworn in to new three-year terms.

They were unopposed in their bids for re-election Nov. 5.

Another seat is open because Kate Romeo did not seek re-election.