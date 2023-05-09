School board to interview superintendent candidates

The West Milford Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting Monday, May 15 to interview candidates for an interim superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Alex Anemone told the board on March 28 that he was resigning to take a new position in Ridgefield. He became superintendent in West Milford on July 1, 2016.

The special meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building’s lower conference room. The interviews will be done in executive session, which is not open to the public.